7 Things You May Have Missed in the Dexter: Resurrection Trailer

The first trailer for Dexter: Resurrection is finally here, and it plants a lot of very interesting seeds. In case you haven’t been keeping up with the news, a new Dexter sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection is releasing in just one month. Michael C. Hall will return to the role following the events of Dexter: New Blood and give fans the continuation they’ve been hoping for. There was a lot of controversy after Dexter Morgan was killed at the end of the last show, but there was enough wiggle room to keep him alive and keep telling his story. However, the idea of another season has left fans with a lot of questions, given everything that happened last time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, the first trailer for Dexter: Resurrection has been released and helps give some context as to what’s going on in the story. Dexter is now taking his murder spree to New York City and will meet a bunch of other serial killers, assembled by billionaire Leon Prater. I’ve decided to break down the trailer to find some of the biggest clues as to what’s happening in this season of Dexter: Resurrection. As a result, some light spoilers for the show may be in this article. It’s all speculative, but there are some things in here that some fans would probably prefer not to know.

7. Dexter Is Alive, But Not In Custody

dexter: resurrection

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Dexter is alive, but what is a bit surprising is that Dexter doesn’t appear to be in police custody. He is seen in his hospital bed, completely unrestrained, with no handcuffs to be seen. Even though he’s in a coma, he is a highly dangerous serial killer, and it’s not outside of police protocol to handcuff a hospital patient to their bed if they are deemed some sort of risk.

Dexter was previously arrested by Angela Bishop for the murder of Matt Caldwell and held in the Iron Lake police station. However, he lured Bishop away and killed Officer Logan to escape. He’s then shot and left for dead by his son in the woods. With Dexter having been the only person in the station with Logan, it raises some questions. Why wouldn’t the police have Dexter in cuffs? Hopefully, there’s a logical explanation.

6. Dexter Reunites With Angel Batista

dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection will see Dexter come face to face with Angel Batista, his old friend and Miami Metro co-worker. Batista has believed Dexter was dead for about a decade, but was alerted by Bishop when she started to believe he was the Bay Harbor Butcher. As a result, Batista is now investigating the truth about Dexter, prompting him to escape out of a bathroom window in the hospital.

According to Reddit user TheSystolicGem, who attended a CCXP panel with the cast and crew of the show, Batista is hunting Dexter. This isn’t a friendly catch-up; this is a proper investigation. Attendees of the panel were shown a clip from their reunion, and Dexter explains to Batista that he had to run away from Miami after the deaths of Deb and Rita, unable to “open that door” again. However, Batista states thatthe door is open again and begins to tell him about Bishop’s theory of him being the Bay Harbor Butcher.

5. “The Dark Passenger Strikes Again”

dexter: resurrection

Dexter is seen reading some newspapers that talk about a serial killer who is taking out drivers for a rideshare app known as “UrCar” and it seems that they’ve dubbed them “The Dark Passenger.” Of course, one would assume that this is Dexter, but it could also be Harrison (we’ll get back to that later). It’s not clear exactly who it is, but Dexter does examine the papers with a smile on his face, which may indicate he is taking these people down himself. It would be somewhat surprising, though, since Dexter doesn’t like to leave a trace, and the papers describe the murders in detail. Dexter also has a code, and it would be a pretty crazy coincidence if all of these rideshare drivers were murderers themselves.

One of the newspaper articles notes that the killer used a “chain-like saw” around the driver’s neck while wearing a hoodie that covered their identity. Dexter has used a garrote to strangle or restrain people while in the backseat of a car. He is also seen sporting a black hoodie and dark hat to seemingly disguise himself later in the trailer as well. All of this could indicate it’s him, but it could also be a big red herring.

4. Leon Prater’s Serial Killer Club

dexter: resurrection

Billionaire Leon Prater (played by Peter Dinklage) seems to be organizing a group of serial killers with the help of his fixer, Charley. Dexter is one of the first to be recruited, but he is soon joined by a who’s who of TV actors like Neil Patrick Harris and Krysten Ritter, all playing other murderous people. USA Today was able to reveal that these killers come from around the country and were specifically brought to New York by Prater. Exactly what Prater has assembled them for remains a mystery, but it likely won’t be anything good. Although this will all almost certainly go south, showrunner Clyde Phillips teased that some of these baddies will elude Dexter and return to torment him in future seasons.

3. Harrison’s First Blood

dexter: resurrection

Dexter: New Blood toyed with the idea of Harrison having Dexter’s dark urges by showing him violently lash out. The show never really provided a definitive answer, as it seemed like Dexter tried to nudge him into having the same tendencies before ultimately backfiring. However, the trailer shows him definitely killing someone. There was also a short teaser trailer before the full trailer that shows him punching someone before rolling up a headless corpse in plastic, and the full trailer shows him chopping them up with a butcher knife, possibly indicating that he’s learning from what his dad did to Kurt Caldwell.

Whether this kill was done in some form of self-defense or as some other violent urge remains to be seen, but it looks like Harrison will kill someone this season.

2. Harry Returns

dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection will bring back Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father. The last time he was seen was at the end of Season 8 when Dexter was leaving his old life behind to move to Argentina. Harry was spiritually disconnected from Dexter as he felt he was no longer needed. In New Blood, Deb replaced him, but she has since left him as well, and that relationship was a bit more hostile. It’s likely Harry’s return will not go unexplained, but Dexter will once again have a guiding angel. Perhaps most notably, Harry urges Dexter to be careful, but Dexter notes he’s tired of being cautious. Is this a Dexter that is playing it more fast and loose with the code? Is he going to be more reckless with his new lease on life?

1. Dexter’s Kill Rooms Return

dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection will once again see Dexter covering rooms in sheets of plastic before plunging his righteous knife into someone. We see some of his tools are still in their packaging or have tags on them, possibly suggesting he just bought them, or maybe they were even gifted to him by someone like Prater. It’s hard to imagine Dexter has much money to buy brand new knives, being somewhat on the run and all.

You can stream past seasons (and series) of Dexter on Showtime and Paramount+.