Dexter: Resurrection Episode Titles Tease a Long Awaited Showdown

All ten episode titles for the first season of Dexter: Resurrection have been revealed, teasing a long awaited showdown. Dexter: Resurrection is one of the most anticipated shows of 2025, as it will bring back America’s Favorite Serial Killer. From 2006 – 2013, Dexter dominated Showtime as its most popular series thanks to its thrills, kills, and incredible ensemble cast. Michael C. Hall was frequently recognized for his nuanced performance as serial killer vigilante Dexter Morgan and when the show ended, fans immediately missed him. This allowed Showtime to bring him back for Dexter: New Blood in 2021, a show that was meant to close the door on this era of Dexter for good.

However, it did just the opposite it would seem. Despite the fact Dexter was killed, fans wanted to see Michael C. Hall return to the role again. They weren’t pleased with how it ended and ratings for New Blood were otherwise through the roof. So, everyone involved put their heads together and figured out a way to bring Dexter back to life. Now, we are getting yet another sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection. Plot details have remained under plastic wrap for about a year now, but we do know Dexter emerges from a coma and heads to New York City to find his son which in turn introduces him to new foes.

All 10 Dexter: Resurrection Episode Titles Revealed

dexter: resurrection

However, we have been given some new clues about what the new season will entail. The official Showtime account on Reddit revealed all the episode titles for the first season of Dexter: Resurrection. You can view the full list of episodes below.

101 – A Beating Heart…

102 – Camera Shy

103 – Backseat Driver

104 – Call Me Red

105 – Murder Horny

106 – Cats and Mouse

107 – Course Correction

108 – The Kill Room Where It Happens

109 – Touched by an Ángel

110 – And Justice For All…

The first episode, titled “A Beating Heart…”, seems to be in reference to Dexter being brought back to life and awakening from his coma. Episode 2, titled Camera Shy, may be about Dexter trying to avoid being caught on camera in a bustling city. It’s possible he will have broken out of police custody once again as he killed a cop at the end of New Blood and is under suspicion of being the Bay Harbor Butcher. Perhaps someone posts his picture on social media or something of that nature? Episode 3, “Backseat Driver”, may be in reference to Dexter befriending a ride share driver named Blessing Kamara.

Episode 8, “The Kill Room Where It Happens”, obviously means we will be seeing Dexter wrapping people up to be killed once again. The fact it’s part of an episode title definitely suggests something may go wrong here or Dexter will have to reveal his ritual to a new person. Episode 9, “Touched by an Ángel” seems like it may be the one where we finally get to see Dexter and Angel Batista have a confrontation. Batista was called to Iron Lake at the end of Dexter: New Blood after learning that Dexter was still alive, but we never got to see their showdown. It seems like they will finally come head to head in a dramatic way here, the penultimate episode of the season.

No matter what happens here, the show won’t end this season. Michael C. Hall has confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection is planned to be a multi-season series that he will continue to star in for years to come. Of course, that presents a lot of questions on how he will avoid getting locked up or killed again with the walls closing in on him once more, but that’s part of the thrill of this show.

Fans expect the first proper Dexter: Resurrection trailer to drop on May 31st, as the cast and crew of the show are hosting a big panel at CCXP in Mexico. This would be the most likely place for a trailer to drop, so hopefully it gives us a good taste of what’s to come.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres on Paramount+ with its first two episodes on July 11th.