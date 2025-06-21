Dexter Morgan is one of the most prolific killers in all of television history, which shouldn’t come as a big surprise since he’s a vigilante serial killer. Michael C. Hall has played the character across 10 different seasons of Dexter (8 seasons of the original show and two sequel shows) and Patrick Gibson even stepped in as young Dexter, resulting in some previously unseen kills. Across all of these shows, he’s taken down a lot of people. He’s faced off against terrifying serial killers who cross lines he would never dare, battled against colleagues who got too close to the truth about him, and much more. The amount of blood that has been shed by Dexter is borderline unfathomable despite most of it being in the name of almighty justice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Dexter: Resurrection on the way, the kill count is undoubtedly going to rise, especially since the show is expected to last multiple seasons. With that said, we’ve rounded up all of the people Dexter has killed on-screen as well as accounted for the people who are killed off-screen via the blood slides seen in Dexter’s box. Similarly, we’ve also broken it down by season to see how lives he claims every season. This will encompass Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Original Sin, but also the potentially non-canon animated shorts known as Dexter: Early Cuts.

How Many People Has Dexter Killed?

dexter: New blood

According to the Dexter wiki, Dexter Morgan has slayed 151 people across his entire life, from what we know. There are likely others as Dexter: Original Sin has yet to show him collecting blood slides, meaning there may be numerous lives unaccounted for. Not all of these are kills that abide by the code and not all of these are on-screen either. Still, Dexter has killed a whopping 73 people on-screen and been an accomplice to many others such as James Doakes, Maria LaGuerta, and Jordan Chase, but we aren’t counting those in the kill count since Dexter didn’t do the deed himself. There are a lot of technicalities when it comes to Dexter’s murders, as sometimes people are killed because of him, even if he didn’t actually do it himself.

The code that Dexter follows only covers other killers, meaning other types of criminals are typically exempt from Dexter’s kill room. 13 of Dexter’s on-screen kills technically break the code due to the fact they aren’t explicitly revealed to be murderers. However, a number of them can be argued as self defense, though Dexter is usually the one who puts himself in the situation making it more of a grey area. There are a few kills with no real wiggle room, though.

In Season 3, Dexter kills a pedophile that he catches taking pictures of his step-kids.

Later on in that very season, Dexter also performs a mercy kill on his friend Camilla who is suffering in hospice.

In Season 4, Dexter kills a photographer named Johnathan Farrow who he believes is killing models, however, it turns out it was the photographer’s assistant.

In Season 5, Dexter beats a total stranger to death in a bathroom as part of an emotional outburst following Rita’s death

In Season 7, Dexter kills Clint McKay, Hannah’s dad, because he was abusive to Hannah.

In Dexter: New Blood, Dexter attacks Officer Logan from his jail cell to try and free himself. Although Dexter doesn’t intend to kill him, Logan draws a gun on him and Dexter snaps his neck.

How Many People Does Dexter Kill in Each Season?

dexter