Iconic Dexter Villain Teases Cameo for Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection will seemingly feature the return of yet another Dexter villain, bringing the total up to four confirmed cameos for the new show. Dexter: Resurrection is the highly-anticipated sequel series to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. Despite the fact that Dexter Morgan was shot and pronounced dead by the showrunner in the press, he has managed to cling to life for yet another show. The show will pick up directly after the events of New Blood and see Dexter recovering from his gunshot wound before heading off to New York City to reunite with his estranged son. Of course, there will be other serial killers out there that force Dexter to shed some blood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Dexter: Resurrection will feature a star-studded cast, the bulk of the cast is made up of new faces. Given Dexter is in a new city, he isn’t surrounded by his Miami Metro chums. With that said, Resurrection is also partially about Dexter’s past catching up with him so there will be some familiar faces such as Angel Batista who recently became aware that Dexter faked his death and was under suspicion of being the Bay Harbor Butcher by Iron Lake’s Chief of Police. With that said, it is also expected that some villainous foes from Dexter’s past will also make a return.

The Ice Truck Killer Will Return in Dexter: Resurrection

It has already been confirmed that the Trinity Killer and Miguel Prado will have cameos in Dexter: Resurrection, but there may be more. The Ice Truck Killer himself may come back to haunt Dexter in this new show as actor Christian Camargo posted a TikTok recently of himself traveling and going on the set of an unnamed production set in New York. He then shows a clothes rack which features Brian Moser’s signature outfit while ominous music from the show plays. Although he doesn’t outright say he’s back in Dexter: Resurrection, the implication is very much there. The show is confirmed to be in its final week of shooting, meaning it’s likely Brian Moser will make his return in the show’s final episode, assuming he this video was filmed recently and not months ago.

Brian Moser’s actor, Christian Camargo, posted a video to TikTok teasing a cameo in Dexter: Resurrection.



The video shows him boarding a flight, and the end includes a professional video camera, an NYPD uniform, and his classic Biney outfit.



Looks like Biney is back! pic.twitter.com/PMQePQmdEe — 𝘿𝙀𝙓𝙏𝙀𝙍 𝙀𝘿𝙄𝙏𝙎 ™️ (@dextereditss) June 13, 2025

The only other confirmed cameo for Dexter: Resurrection is James Doakes, another infamous Dexter antagonist who was suspicious of him being a serial killer and tried to bring him down, leading to an unfortunate and fiery end. As for why Brian Moser might appear in the show, particularly in the final episode, it’s a mystery. Brian appeared a couple of times post-death in the original show and even became a very literal Dark Passenger that went with Dexter on a road trip to Nebraska. He tried to encourage Dexter to lean into his dark side, leading him to lash out in ways we’d never seen. Perhaps his return signals a dark path for Dexter once again, but we’ll just have to see.

Dexter: Resurrection is also expected to run for multiple seasons with Michael C. Hall committing to multiple years of the show. How exactly that will all shake out remains to be seen, but it’s great news for those who didn’t want this to be another limited series like Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere with two brand new episodes on July 11th.