One of Dexter’s Best Villains Was Almost Played by an Iconic MCU Actor

Dexter features an incredible list of guest stars who go toe to toe with Michael C. Hall’s serial killer, but one of the best Marvel stars was almost one of them, as Jeremy Renner nearly played a series villain. Dexter is one of the most beloved TV shows of the last 20 years and has only gained more popularity thanks to streaming and word of mouth on social media. New viewers have been captured by the show’s morals, incredible cast, and Michael C. Hall’s tremendous performance. On top of that, they’ve also learned that Dexter frequently battles a bunch of total sickos like John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer and the Ice Truck Killer.

The show has made a name for itself by bringing on legendary actors on as terrifying villains. Clancy Brown, Colin Hanks, and Jimmy Smits have all tormented Dexter Morgan in various ways, creating exquisite villains. The formula of the show allowed bigger actors to come in for one season and create new problems for Dexter with the luxury of not having to commit to an entire series, preventing them from taking on other projects. Michael C. Hall revealed that he would sometimes get pitches from actors who wanted to join the show. Prior to House of Cards, Kevin Spacey lobbied Hall to be a villain on Dexter, highlighting the major attention the show was getting. However, Spacey wasn’t the only big Hollywood star circling the show.

Jeremy Renner Was Almost One of Dexter’s Greatest Villains

It turns out, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was being eyed for the role of Brian Moser aka the Ice Truck Killer during the first season of the show. While it has been reported that Renner was actually being eyed to play Dexter Morgan, it was confirmed in a 2014 interview with Dexter Season 1 director Michael Cuesta and Jeremy Renner that Renner was being considered for Dexter’s long-lost biological brother. The role would’ve seen Renner trying to connect with Michael C. Hall’s Dexter, helping him realize they share a special bond beyond just their blood. They’re both serial killers and they should be united as a team, but unfortunately Dexter disagrees with his brother and takes him down.

Ultimately, Renner turned down the role of Brian Moser in Dexter because he was making 28 Weeks Later and also didn’t want to play another serial killer. He had just played Jeffrey Dahmer a few years prior and wanted some distance from the role, afraid of being typecast as a serial killer. Ultimately, it all worked out fairly well as Christian Camargo did an incredible job as Brian Moser and Renner likely would’ve had a totally different take on the character.

Sequel series Dexter: Resurrection will have its own star-studded cast with the likes of Peter Dinklage and Krysten Ritter going up against Dexter, both of whom have had their own time in the Marvel universe. It’s expected that a bunch of former Dexter characters, both alive and dead, will also have roles in Dexter: Resurrection. The show is expected to run for multiple seasons, which will likely leave the door open for future cameos.