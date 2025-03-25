Dexter: Resurrection Is Bringing Back Two of Dexter’s Best Villains

Dexter: Resurrection might be the Spider-Man: No Way Home of the Dexter franchise as two major cameos have just been revealed. Dexter has a long and storied history on Showtime as a very popular crime drama about a vigilante serial killer. The show’s first few seasons were showered in awards and were a ratings hit, ushering in the era of the anti-hero on television. It ran for eight seasons and lost a bit of its steam by the end in the eyes of critics, but it retained its popularity to the bitter end and stayed increasingly relevant thanks to a second life on streaming.

Thanks to an unsatisfying ending that was left open ended, Showtime brought the series back in the form of a limited series called Dexter: New Blood nearly a decade after its initial end. It was meant to give closure to fans, but unfortunately, that closure also ruffled some feathers. Dexter Morgan was shot and killed, leaving fans angry and frustrated after an otherwise mostly solid season of TV. He was brought back just to be killed, which didn’t sit well with fans. However, it didn’t seem like something that could be undone… until it was. Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter Morgan in the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection later this summer. It’s highly anticipated, but also being kept under a veil of secrecy.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Feature Miguel Prado and the Trinity Killer

While we know next to nothing about the plot of the show, Dexter: Resurrection‘s cast is one of the best on TV… and it’s about to get even better. John Lithgow previously confirmed that he would return as the Trinity Killer in Dexter: Resurrection via a cameo. Lithgow teased he only shot for a day and would appear as some kind of “phantom” that Dexter sees as he awakens after his brush with death. However, Arthur Mitchell won’t be the only face from Dexter’s past that has come back to haunt him. Deadline is reporting that Jimmy Smits will return as Miguel Prado in Dexter: Resurrection alongside the Trinity Killer.

Details are scarce on his return, but it seems likely Miguel will be featured similarly to the Trinity Killer, as a phantom that haunts Dexter in some capacity given he was strangled to death in season 3 of the original show. Of course, with two such high profile villains returning it stands to reason that Dexter: Resurrection may feature even more of Dexter’s past will be featured in the show. We already know that Angel Batista will be in Dexter: Resurrection, likely partaking in some kind of investigation or manhunt for Dexter after his secrets were brought to the light in New Blood. We also know that James Remar is returning as Harry Morgan after being absent in Dexter: New Blood.

Could we see Doakes, Lila, Brian Moser, or possibly even Rita return as ghosts to haunt Dexter for his mistakes in Dexter: Resurrection? It’s certainly not a stretch now. Jennifer Carpenter has denied that she will appear in Dexter: Resurrection, but insider Jeff Sneider claims she will return as Deb Morgan in some capacity. Some fans are hoping to see Desmond Harrington return as Joey Quinn, but the actor has avoided giving any kinds of hints. Nevertheless, it seems like Dexter’s past will be catching up to him in this new season. Even if we don’t get the full former cast, there’s a chance they could appear again in the future.

Dexter: Resurrection is expected to run for multiple seasons, so that likely means Michael C. Hall will continue slaying evildoers for years to come. What that looks like is anyone’s guess since the walls are very much closing in on Dexter himself. Outside of returning cast members, Dexter: Resurrection will also feature Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, and many, many others. It’s a stellar ensemble cast and one that will surely deliver a lot of thrills.