Diabolical: The Boys Animated Series Reveals Full Voice Cast In New NSFW Clip





Diabolical just gave fans a look at the voice cast for The Boys animated series. Amazon dropped a new clip on social media and the fans are more excited than ever for the spin-off. The third season of the mainline show is inching closer, but that’s not all the creators have in store. Last month saw Prime Video announce the eight episode pickup and tone of the anthology series. (As ever, The Boys can’t help but poke at wildly popular aesthetics and trends in superhero media.) Previous releases about the show said that the episodes would be written by “the most creative minds in entertainment today.” You can see some of that talent on display in the voice cast as well.

Seth Rogen, Aisha Tyler, Andy Samberg, Ilanna Glazer, Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Evan Goldberg, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth are all tapped to write. But some of them will provide voices alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, and Youn Yuh Jung.

Videos by ComicBook.com

F*ck supes gently with a chainsaw. The Boys Presents: Diabolical premieres March 4, on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/JW581tPX6n — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 2, 2022

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolica,” Diabolical executive producer and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke previously wrote. “We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

Executive producers and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg continued, “Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

Karl Urban previously wrote on IG, “And that’s a wrap On @theboystv season 3 Massive thanks to our brilliant cast and crew for all the blood sweet n tears and also to everyone involved in the production @amazonprimevideo and @sptv for working so hard to keep us all Covid safe. And of course massive thanks to @therealKripke For delivering a next level bat shit crazy good season 3. I can’t wait for y’all to see it. Be safe y’all K xo”

Are you excited about this new chapter of The Boys? Let us know in the comments down below!