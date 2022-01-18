The Boys Animated Series Gets Amazon Release Date And Diabolical Teaser





The Boys Presents: Diabolical showed off the first footage of the animated series ahead of its premiere on March 4. Prime Video is behind the spinoff from their massively successful superhero series The Boys. While being a satire of the two biggest contenders in the caped hero world, Amazon’s show is quickly extending it’s reach in ways not too different from the competition. Diabolical represents a move into the bustling arena of adult animation. The clip features Laser Baby, who basically does what their name says. (Seems like a playful nod toward Jack Jack from The Incredibles on the surface…) But, this isn’t Disney and things get kind of bloody and extreme very quickly, as is the case for a lot of adult animation these days. Check out the short teaser for yourself down below.

In the clip, Laser Baby actually connects the threads seen in The Boys where there were machinations to produce “supe babies.” So, Diabolical is doing some world building as well. It’s an easy way for the creative team behind The Boys to spend the time before Season 3’s premiere in June. Showrunner Eric Kripke has been excited about this latest step since it got announced last year. Here’s what he had to say about Diabolical back then.

Eight new stories to tide you over until Season 3. You're welcome. The Boys Presents: Diabolical, streaming March 4. pic.twitter.com/ms49zuMpya — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 18, 2022

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical,” Diabolical executive producer Kripke previously wrote in a statement. “We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

Diabolical will feature episodes that run for about 12-14 minutes each. The animation style will vary from episode to episode as well. The Boys spinoff promises to “reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe.” It seems well on its way to accomplishing that goal if the first looks are to be believed.

Amazon Prime had more details about the minds behind Diabolical:

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.”

Are you excited for The Boys Presents: Diabolical? Let us know down in the comments!