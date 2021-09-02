✖

Apple TV is ending one of their fan-favorite series with Season 3. Dickinson will call it quits after this latest round of episodes closes the curtain. Season 3 debuts on November 5th on the streaming platform. It comes out every Friday and will run for eight weeks. Alena Smith’s work has found a big support with Apple TV+. She’s the creator, writer and executive producer of the series, and has a multiyear deal with the tech company’s streaming wing. Hailee Steinfeld will say goodbye to the character as well with other work on the horizon. (It’s hard not to note her role in Hawkeye on Disney+ this fall as well.) Ziwe, of Showtime fame, is aboard this season as Sojourner Truth, Chloe Fineman is also joining as Sylvia Plath. Social media buzz occurred when fans realized that Wiz Khalifa would be playing Death in the series, and he’ll be back in the fold as well. This was always the plan according to Smith in comments to Deadline.

“When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” she explained. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now.”

Check out the description for Dickinson down below:

"Dickinson explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld). Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for the millennial generation," Deadline writes. "In the second season, Dickinson is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play."

Are you sad about Dickinson ending with Season 3? Looking forward to Hawkeye on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!