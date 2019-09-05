Disenchantment Part 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

The second batch of new episodes of Matt Groening‘s Disenchantment arrives on Netflix in just a couple of weeks. To celebrate, the streaming service has unveiled the official trailer for Disenchantment Part 2, which offers our first look at the next chapter of the story. Bean and Luci are still reeling from the tragedy that befell Dreamland and the sudden death of their friend, Elfo. However, the two have a couple of tricks up their sleeve to try and remedy both situations. Thanks to some help from allies in foreign lands and a quick trip to Hell, the dynamic duo could be well on their way to righting the wrongs of Part 1.

You can watch the full trailer for Disenchantment Part 2 in the video above!

Along with the debut trailer, Netflix revealed the poster for Disenchantment Part 2. Underneath the tagline “Her throne is calling,” Bean stands tall with Elfo’s hat in her hand. Luci is perched on her shoulder ready to join whatever adventure lies ahead.

Netflix is clearly confident in Disenchantment‘s ability to perform for an extended period of time, as the show has already been renewed for a substantial amount of episodes. Netflix originally ordered 20 episodes of Disenchantment, spreading the first season into two separate 10-episode parts. In October, the streaming service ordered an additional 20 episodes, extending the series through a second season.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” Groening said in a statement when Disenchantment was renewed.

Disenchantment stars Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, and Nat Faxon as Elfo, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

New episodes of Disenchantment arrive on Netflix on September 20th.