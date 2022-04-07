Disney+ And Hulu Streaming Tom Brady Documentary Series for a Limited Time

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the documentary series about the famous football player and his Super Bowl appearances, is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu for a limited time. Disney+ and Hulu subscribers will have access to the first nine episodes of the ESPN+ series before the tenth and final episode is released on ESPN+ later this month. You can read an official description for Man in the Arena below:

“In Man in the Arena, Brady and other notable figures deconstruct the milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI, when Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. The episodes depict not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, NFL Films, 199 Productions, and Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports.”

Brady recently reversed his decision to retire from the NFL, but his games and Man in the Arena won’t be the only places fans can watch the athlete. It was announced back in February that Brady is set to star in a road trip comedy alongside iconic stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno. Kyle Marvin will also be featured in the film, which hails from Paramount and Endeavor Content. This is the NFL-centric comedy that was previously teased and will be titled 80 For Brady. Discussing Film previously reported that Brady will produce the film through his production company, 199 Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 80 For Brady will be directed by Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. Marvin previously co-wrote and starred in the indie movie The Climb, and is executive producing with Covino under their Watch This Ready banner and Jeff Stott. Marvin is currently appearing as an actor in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed.

The official synopsis for the film is a callback to Brady’s glory days: “80 For Brady tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet.”

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.