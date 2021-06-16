Disney Announces Premiere Date For New Spider-Man Series

✖

Spider-Man is returning to the small screen with a new series, and he's bringing some of his favorite friends with him along for the ride. That's because Spidey, Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, Black Panther, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and more will be accompanying the web-slinger in Disney Junior's Spidey And His Amazing Friends, as they take on some of Marvel's greatest foes, and now we've got a premiere date for the anticipated series. The show is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9 AM EST on Friday, August 6th, and you can check out the official description for the upcoming series below.

"Premiering FRIDAY, AUG. 6, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT), Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales"

Marvel's heroes have never been more adorable (save for a Skottie Young cover), with big expressions and colorful costumes, and even the villains are kind of cute. The show also boasts a slick theme song by Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, who was thrilled to be able to work on a Marvel project.

"I came in with decades of being a Marvel nerd," Stump said. "But I was like, well, this is probably going to be the first time a lot of kids in this generation are going to see an iteration of Spider-Man. What does that mean? There's so much history behind that."

"In my head, I was like, 'Okay, you've got the '60s Spidey cartoon, with its surf rock theme," Stump said. "You've got the '90s cartoon, which has a little bit more of a metal, hard rock thing. Then there are the scores. There's the Danny Elfman score, the Horner score, the Michael Giacchino score. All of those things were swirling around my head in like one minute, you know, and I just sat down and had this explosion of inspiration. Then I just had to scramble to get to the studio to lay it all down. I was so excited at that point."

You can check out the series when it debuts on August 6th.