Disney Channel Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Right After Season 2 Finale

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables star Nathan Lovejoy celebrated the show’s second-season finale last night by sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram account, but fans who flipped through them and read the caption were disappointed to learn that the Disney Channel animated series will not return for a third outing. In a heartfelt post, Lovejoy thanked his co-stars, the series’ producers, and Elise Allen, whose book inspired the series. In addition to Lovejoy, the series starred Kylie Cantrall in the title role as Gabby, alongside Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callan Farris, Coco Christo, and Valery Ortiz.

Lovejoy played Principal Swift, an alien posing as a human who kicked off the original plot when he tapped Gabby to babysit some alien kids. Series star Cantrall just released a new single, so while she has been active on social media this week, she has not had anything to say yet about Gabby Duran that we could find.

“Last ones from the vault. Some of you wanted to know if there’s a s3 coming. Alas, there is not. What a ride it’s been though and thank you all for watching! I had the time of my life,” Lovejoy wrote in part.

You can see his post below.

As you could probably glean above, the series centers on the titular Gabby Duran and her alien charges. In the series, Gabby spent most of her childhood living in the shadow of her successful mother and sister, before finally finding her niche when this incredibly strange thing happens to her. It originally premiered in October 2019, and ran for 39 episodes over the course of its two seasons on the air. It may have been easy for some to see the cancellation coming, since the second season was actually greenlit before season one ever aired, so getting all the way to the finale with no word was probably never a great sign.

Kirby Buckets‘ Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder serve as showrunners and executive producers, with Just Add Magic‘s Joe Nussbaum also on board as executive producer.

You can see episodes of Gabby Duran & the Unsittables on the DisneyNOW App.