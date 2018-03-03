Disney Channel Sent Kevin Smith A Get Well Basket But Got His Name Wrong

Kevin Smith is recuperating from a recent medical scare, and Disney managed to cheer him up in an unexpected way.

Disney Channel recently sent Smith a get well gift, with a card that said “Kevin, A spoonful of sugar helps the vegan go down. Wishing you a speedy recovery! Your friends at Disney Channel”. They also sent a cookie to him in the shape of Mickey Mouse, which says Get well soon Kevin James. Smith shared a photo of the gift on social media and explained the Kevin James reference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Friends & folks I work with have been sending thoughtful Get Well baskets since I got home. But @disneychannel just won the prize for funniest gift when they sent these cookies. Last week I was telling the folks there that a certain percentage of people I meet always call me #kevinjames. So THIS is an insanely well-timed joke on tasty treat that I won’t eat because I’m thinking about getting it framed instead. Thanks to everybody for the flowers, baskets and well-wishes! It means the world to me and my TV wife, @leahremini! #KevinSmith #cookies #disneychannel.”

The TV wife thing was a nice touch, but seriously, how do people get Smith confused with Kevin James? They look completely different!

Smith was originally hospitalized on Tuesday at the Glendale Adventist Hospital, and after his operation, he described the event in a bit more detail.

“I never in a million years thought it was a heart attack,” Smith said. “I didn’t piece together I was having a heart attack even though my chest was heavy and even though my father died at the age of 67 of massive heart attack. Even though my mother has heart problems. I never in a million years thought it was a heart attack.”

Smith is more than thankful for all the heartwarming thoughts and posts and defended one of those posts in particular.

“Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f****** put up a nice tweet, saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t know you that much, but I love Clerks and I’m praying for you,’ and, apparently, some people were like, ‘F** your prayers,’ and attacked him and sh**,” Smith shared. “And then [Guardians of the Galaxy director] James Gunn had to jump in and be like, ‘Ain’t nothing wrong with praying for a person, man.’ Number one, oh my God, thank you to Chris Pratt. How sweet was that? Star-Lord praying for me.”