Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in April 2026

We’re once again nearing the end of the month. As March comes to a close, warmer weather is on the horizon as spring takes full effect and with the change in season comes updates to programming on streaming platforms. Peacock recently revealed its lineup for April and now, it’s Disney+’s turn. The streamer has released their upcoming April additions and it will be a good month for subscribers, especially for Star Wars fans.

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While April will see new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the streamer will also debut Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. The series debuts on the streamer on April 6th. There are also some other fun additions for April as well, including Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. Want to know what else is coming to Disney+ in April? Read on for our full list!

April 1st

Dear Killer Nannies

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations

O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)

Secrets of the Bees

April 4th

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (New Episode)

April 5th

Inside Out Classic (Live)

April 6th

American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)

In Your Radiant Season (Season Finale)

Star Wars: Maul –Shadow Lord (Series Premiere)

April 7th

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)

April 8th

Hey A.J.! (New Episodes)

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)

April 10th

RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Premiere)

April 11th

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (New Episode)

Perfect Crown (New Episode)

April 13th

American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)

Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord (New Episodes)

April 14th

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)

Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1 – New Episodes)

April 15th

O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)

April 17th

Little Margo Stories: Shorts

April 18th

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (New Episode)

Perfect Crown (New Episode)

April 20th

American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)

Star Wars: Maul —Shadow Lord (New Episodes)

April 21th

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)

April 22th

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+

O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)

Orangutan

April 24th

The Prep School Disappearance

Perfect Crown (New Episode)

April 25th

Perfect Crown (New Episode)

April 27th

American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)

Disney Animation’s “Songs in Sign Language”

Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord (New Episodes)

April 28th

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)

April 29th

SuperKitties (Season 3)

O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)

April 30th

Project Runway All Stars (Seasons 5-7)



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