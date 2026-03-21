Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in April 2026

We’re once again nearing the end of the month. As March comes to a close, warmer weather is on the horizon as spring takes full effect and with the change in season comes updates to programming on streaming platforms. Peacock recently revealed its lineup for April and now, it’s Disney+’s turn. The streamer has released their upcoming April additions and it will be a good month for subscribers, especially for Star Wars fans.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While April will see new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the streamer will also debut Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. The series debuts on the streamer on April 6th. There are also some other fun additions for April as well, including Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. Want to know what else is coming to Disney+ in April? Read on for our full list!
April 1st
Dear Killer Nannies
Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations
O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)
Secrets of the Bees
April 4th
Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (New Episode)
April 5th
Inside Out Classic (Live)
April 6th
American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)
In Your Radiant Season (Season Finale)
Star Wars: Maul –Shadow Lord (Series Premiere)
April 7th
Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)
April 8th
Hey A.J.! (New Episodes)
How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)
April 10th
RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes
Perfect Crown (Premiere)
April 11th
Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (New Episode)
Perfect Crown (New Episode)
April 13th
American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)
Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord (New Episodes)
April 14th
Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)
Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1 – New Episodes)
April 15th
O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)
April 17th
Little Margo Stories: Shorts
April 18th
Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (New Episode)
Perfect Crown (New Episode)
April 20th
American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)
Star Wars: Maul —Shadow Lord (New Episodes)
April 21th
Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)
April 22th
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+
O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)
Orangutan
April 24th
The Prep School Disappearance
Perfect Crown (New Episode)
April 25th
Perfect Crown (New Episode)
April 27th
American Idol (Season 9 — New Episode)
Disney Animation’s “Songs in Sign Language”
Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord (New Episodes)
April 28th
Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 — New Episode)
April 29th
SuperKitties (Season 3)
O11CE: New Generation (New Episodes)
April 30th
Project Runway All Stars (Seasons 5-7)
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!