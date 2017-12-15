‘The Simpsons’ Producer Comments On Disney Purchase

Longtime The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks has responded to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox via Twitter.

Simpsons say “hi” to Mickey with respect (he’s a lot older than we are) pic.twitter.com/bD6wTZebas — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 14, 2017

“Simpsons say ‘hi’ to Mickey with respect (he’s a lot older than we are),” Brooks wrote, accompanied by a piece of original art by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

As the beloved animated comedy often does, The Simpsons predicted Disney’s purchase of Fox nearly twenty years ago.

The Simpsons, which has aired on Fox Broadcasting Company since 1989, is among the many entertainment properties joining Disney‘s ever-expanding portfolio. Disney’s $52.4 billion purchase includes Fox’s FX and FXX channels — the latter of which airs reruns of the entire Simpson’s library, excluding the current season.

Fox retains the Fox News Channel, FOX network owner Fox Broadcasting, and the FS1 and FS2 sports channels. In addition to the 21st Century Fox film and TV studios, Disney gains Fox’s 30% stake in Hulu, giving them a controlling majority of the streaming service that has long been a joint venture between Disney, Fox and Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

Episodes of The Simpsons’ current season are already available on the service. The Simpsons is now airing its 29th season.

