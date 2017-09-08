Disney Announces Full Cast for ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ Reboot

That reboot train just keeps on rolling! On Friday, Disney added to their list of reboots and sequels by announcing a new iteration of The Mickey Mouse Club.

The original ’90s program gave stars like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera their starts, and Disney is looking to bring the series to a new generation.

Now called Club Mickey Mouse, the digital program has cast eight up-and-coming entertainers, with Todrick Hall acting as a celebrity mentor.

Talented youngsters Regan Aliyah (17), Will Simmons (17), Gabe De Guzman (16), Jenna Alvarez (15), Leanne Tessa Langston (17), Ky Baldwin (16), Sean Oliu (15), and Brianna Mazzola (17) have all been named as Mouseketeers, and they will be starring in the new series.

You can check out their introduction video below!

Club Mickey Mouse is being designed entirely for social feeds, and the brand new theme song for the series will be released on September 12, 2017.