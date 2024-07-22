Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in August 2024

As the summer continues on, the month of August is starting to come into focus, and Disney+ is getting a head start on letting subscribers know what the new month has in store. On Monday, Disney’s streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout August, and a couple of popular kids shows highlight the upcoming additions.

The month will get started with a wave of new stories from the world of Star Wars. On August 2nd, a complete season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures shorts will be added to Disney+. A couple weeks later, on August 14th, Disney+ will be adding the first 11 episodes of Young Jedi Adventures Season 2.

If your kiddos are more into Marvel than Star Wars, they’ll want to look ahead to the end of the month. August 23rd will see new episodes of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 arrive on Disney+.

You can check out the full list of Disney’s August additions below!

August 2nd

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The young Jedi continue their adventures on Tenoo, making new friends along the way.

August 7th

Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)

August 8th

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure, “Are You Sure?!” is full of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?

August 14th

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Premiere – Episodes 1-11

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech RO-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks…

August 15th

Are You Sure?! – Episode 3

August 19th

OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

August 21st

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts)(S2, 5 episodes)

Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)

August 22nd

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Episode 4

August 23rd

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

August 28th

Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

August 29th

Are You Sure?! – Episode 5

