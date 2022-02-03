Fan-Favorite Disney+ Series Renewed for Season 2

Doctor Kamealoha is making a return trip to Disney+, now that her show has officially been given a second season. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a reboot of the Neil Patrick Harris series , made its debut on Disney+ this past year and quickly became a favorite amongst subscribers. The Season 1 finale of Doogie Kamealoha was released on the streaming service on November 10th, leaving fans wondering if there would ever be a second installment. Fortunately, those worries have been eliminated.

According to Deadline, Disney+ has ordered a second season of Doogie Kamealoha, though no timetable for the production or release of the new season has been revealed at this time. Doogie is now one of a few teen-centric shows on Disney+ with a new season in development, following the likes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Doogie Kamealoha follows the adventures of a 16-year-old medical prodigy, balancing her life as a doctor with her every day issues as a teenager. Kourtney Kang created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen.

The series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the title role. The rest of the cast includes Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Hawaii Five-O) as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) as Steph, Mapuana Makia (Finding ‘Ohana) as Noelani and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles. Recurring stars include Alex Aiono (Finding ‘Ohana) as Walter and Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians) as Dr. Lee.

You can find Disney and 20th Century Television’s official synopsis of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. below!

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D. – follows Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.”

