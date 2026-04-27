Paramount+ Is About to Add an Undisputed TV Masterpiece

In a move sure to excite long-time fans, and just as sure to create a ton of new ones, Paramount+ is adding one of the most beloved IPs of all time to their platform—a move that will definitely get their viewership and subscription numbers up in a big way. And as of May 1st, all five seasons of this series will be available to stream.

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Everyone has heard of Friday Night Lights, the series set in the small town of Dillon, Texas, where high school football reigns supreme. It stars Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Kitch and centers on Coach Eric Taylor as he guides a high school football team through the pressures of their season and high school in general, all while dealing with struggles within his own family. It was a series long considered the voice of small-town America, addressing issues thought pertinent to more rural communities. And it still sits at an impressive 97% critics’ rating—proving that it has quite the enduring legacy.

Friday Night Lights was Equal Parts Tension and Heart

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Critics and audiences alike are still singing the praises of this series, lauding its authenticity and the chemistry among the cast that kept the story alive throughout its entire run. It’s one of the rare shows that gets better with each season, rather than lagging behind the legacy set up by the first season, which can never be lived up to. And that’s thanks to, in large part, the chemistry between Britton and Chandler, who star as Coach Eric and his wife Tami. “I could probably watch an hour of Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler bantering every week, but Friday Night Lights offers much more. The cast members who started out good have only gotten better,” says critic Keith Phipps.

Fans still flock to Reddit to discuss the show, lamenting that it never got the hype it deserved in its heyday. But it seems that the football series, which is about so much more than the game, is getting a second life—one that will hopefully be bolstered by Paramount’s acquisition of the IP. One fan said, when speaking about the series not taking off when it was originally airing, “I will say the show is very true to itself and what it is. I respect that it doesn’t try to be something it isn’t, and I’m sure there were a number of ways they could’ve boosted ratings, but they probably would’ve lost the integrity and true grit of the show. I will say it’s also very impressive that with all the network changes and writers’ strike, the show still remained as good as it is.”

Are you looking forward to streaming Friday Night Lights on Paramount+? Let us know your favorite moments from the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fans.