Disney+ Full Monty Reboot Fires Star After "Inappropriate Conduct"

Star of Disney+'s upcoming The Full Monty reboot has been fired after allegations of "inappropriate conduct". According to Deadline, Hugo Speer has been removed from the series after an investigation into allegations of misconduct by Speer. According to a statement, Disney+ was "made aware of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production." "As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract with immediate effect." Speer's spokesperson says the actor denies all allegations.

Speer was one of the stars of the original The Full Monty in which he played Guy. He was reprising the role alongside Robert Carlyle and Lesley Sharp. The Disney+ series was announced earlier this year and is set to premiere on Disney+ and FX in international territories and Hulu in the U.S. The eight-episode series did not have a release date.

The original The Full Monty was released in 1997 and has since been adapted into both a musical and theatrical production. The original story focused on a group of friends in Sheffield, England who, after losing their jobs, decide to band together to put on a striptease performance to make some extra cash, but while other such acts don't go fully nude, they aim to set themselves apart by showing "the full monty". The original film garnered four Academy Award nominations and also won the BAFTA for Best Film and star Robert Carlyle for Best Actor in a Leading Role. According to Disney+ the reboot will return to the "heartfelt and fiercely funny world of working-class heroes in the North of England" with the story following "the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The series will explore the brighter, sillier, and more human way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity."

In addition to Speer, Carlyle and Sharp, the reboot series cast also includes Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan, and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

"We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets, and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on," original writer Simon Beaufoy shared in a statement when the series was announced.

Mason added, "Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless, and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We're delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they've been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can't wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters."