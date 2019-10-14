Gargoyles Confirmed for Disney+ Launch

Disney’s Gargoyles, the cult-favorite cartoon co-created by the co-creator of Young Justice, is officially heading to Disney+. This was expected by some fans after Gargoyles was listed as one of the shows available to stream during the international test run of Disney+, but there was some concern that domestic streaming rights may keep it off of Disney+ in North America. It seems that is not the case as Disney+ tweeted out that Gargoyles will be one of the shows available on the streaming platform at launch, one of many classic cartoons that will be available on Disney+ for its November 12th launch day.

Gargoyles was produced by Walt Disney Television and debuted in 1994. The show ran for 78 episodes over 3 seasons from 1994 through 1997. The series follows a group of nocturnal creatures that turn to stone during the daytime. After slumbering for 1000 years, the Gargoyles are awakened in New York City in the modern era and must adjust to their new life, becoming the city’s nighttime protectors. The show’s core voice cast included Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Ed Asner, Bridgitte Bako, Jeff Bennett, Keith David, Bill Fagerbakke, Jonathan Frakes, Salli Richardson, Marina Sirtis, and Frank Welker. The series was known for melodrama, Shakespearean themes, and complex storylines.

While Gargoyles‘ presence on Disney+ is limited to the original episodes, ComicBook.com spoke to Keith David earlier this year and he said he’d love to return as Goliath if Disney decided to revive the show. “You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David said. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

David also looked back to consider his favorite moment from the series. “There were several, but one of my very favorite moments is when Goliath is on top of the building and he says….well, he’s not on top of a building, he’s on top of a precipice…And he said, ‘I’ve lost everything, even my revenge,’” he said, referring to a moment from the show’s second episode, “Awakening, Part 2.”

Are you excited to watch Gargoyles on Disney+? Let us know in the comments. Disney+ launches on November 12th.