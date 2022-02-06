Disney+’s Goosebumps Series Gets New Synopsis

Viewer beware, you’re in for a scare: Disney and Sony Pictures Television are opening a new chapter of Goosebumps on Disney+. First announced as being in development in April 2020, the new live-action Goosebumps series based on the Scholastic Publishing books by R.L. Stine has scared up a 10-episode order on the Disney streaming service. Unlike the monster-of-the-week format of the ’90s episodic anthology TV series that aired on Fox Kids, the new Goosebumps will be closer to Sony’s recent live-action films starring Jack Black. Neal H. Moritz of Original Film, behind 2015’s Goosebumps and 2018’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, produces the book series’ return to television for the first time since 1998.

According to Variety, Disney+’s Goosebumps “follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Sony’s teen-centric film adaptations visited two towns terrorized by the iconic monsters of Stine’s books, including The Abominable Snowman of Pasadena and nightmarish living dummy Slappy, when the author’s creepy creations escaped from Stine’s haunted manuscripts.

An all-new Original series is coming to #DisneyPlus and it’ll give you… Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/6ojDANsEfz — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 5, 2022

Nicholas Stoller (Muppets Most Wanted, DC League of Super-Pets) will write and executive produce with Rob Letterman (2015’s Goosebumps, Pokémon Detective Pikachu) directing the first episode. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, behind the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, executive produce alongside Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions (Friends From College) and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment.

Disney+ recently launched Just Beyond, an anthology inspired by Stine’s graphic novels of the same name. Disney’s Goosebumps has not set a release date.

