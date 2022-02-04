New Goosebumps Live-Action TV Series Coming to Disney+

A new Goosebumps live-action TV series is headed to Disney+, with an intiial 10-episode order. The new Goosebumps TV series will apparently follow “a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to an in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

The Disney+ Goosebumps series will be written and executive produced by Nick Stoller and Goosebumps movie director Rob Letterman, with Letterman also directing the first episode. Neal H. Moritz (producer of both Goosebumps movies) and Pavun Shetty will EP through Original Film, with Conor Welch (Stoller Global Solutions), and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman (Scholastic Entertainment) all serving as EPs as well. Sony Pictures Television Studios is producing the series.

News of a live-action Goosebumps TV series first broke in early 2020. At the time, Lucchese said the following:

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

“I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike,” added Moritz.

When ComicBook.com spoke to R.L. Stine last fall, the YA horror icon seemed to have no idea Disney would be picking up Goosebumps – at least he didn’t indicate it:

“I have no updates on [the new Goosebumps series]. I have none,” Stine told ComicBook.com. “…I’m sorry, I don’t have any more updates on the other [Goosebumps] show.”

With Goosebumps now going to Disney+, it’s unclear whether Stine will be granted the same access and involvement that he had with Universal’s movie adaptations. Goosebumps was also adapted into a popular YA TV series in the 1990s, which approached the books as standalone anthology stories.

