August 2025 Is Going to be a Big Month for Marvel Fans With Disney+

August 2025 is set to be a big month for Marvel fans with a Disney+ subscription with not one, but two brand new Marvel additions. While there isn’t one single massive release, the pair of new releases should keep some Marvel fans on Disney+ busy for at least the month of August. In other words, Marvel fans without a Disney+ subscription should think about forking over $10 next month or $16 if they want to enjoy the new content without ads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first date Marvel fans will want to keep in mind is August 12, which is when Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends releases. As the name suggests, this is going to be aimed at children, specifically around the pre-school age. It is being made by Marvel Studios Animation and Atomic Cartoons, and set to premier on Disney Jr. on August 11, 2025.

“Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city,” reads an official pitch of the story. “In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength.”

Play video

The other date Marvel fans will want to make note of is August 27. On August 27, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends will get new episodes, but also Black Panther spin-off Eyes of Wakanda will premiere all at once. Being made by Marvel Studios Animation with Proximity Media, the new animated Marvel series will be the 15th TV series in the MCU and will share continuity with some films in the MCU.

“Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan War Dogs of the secret organization the Hatut Zeraze throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, they must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts lost to the world.”

Play video

The nice thing about the Marvel lineup on Disney+ in August 2025 is it will have something for all ages. Whether the content will make good on the anticipation though, remains to be seen.

For all of our previous and all of our extensive Disney+ coverage — including all of the latest Disney+ news, all of the latest Disney+ rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Disney+ deals — click here.