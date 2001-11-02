Monsters at Work: It's Laughter They're After in New Poster for the Disney+ Series

✖

It's laughter they're after in a new look at Monsters at Work, the first Disney+ original series inspired by Pixar's Monsters, Inc. Set after the events of the 2001 film, Monsters at Work follows mechanic monster Tylor Tuskman (voice of Superstore's Ben Feldman), who dreamed of becoming a Scarer at the laugh-powered company now run by Sulley (John Goodman) and his best friend Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal). With the help of his co-workers on the Facilities Team — Val Little (The Office's Mindy Kaling), Cutter (Disney's Puppy Dog Pal's Alanna Ubach), and their friendly boss Fritz (Happy Days' Henry Winkler) — Tylor will work at becoming a Jokester in the laugh-a-minute Monsters at Work.

After the ending of Monsters, Inc., where Sulley and Mike did away with Randall (Steve Buscemi) and ex-CEO Henry J. Waternoose (James Coburn) to convert the company into a laugh factory, Sulley and Mike are training a new generation of monsters to get snickers — not screams! — out of children.

"We're on the Laugh Floor. We've created all of the new, young, great characters with some great voice actors, and John and I are reprising our parts," Crystal previously told Collider. "I tell ya, it's [been] 20 years [since the release of 'Monsters, Inc.'] and that movie looked amazing 20 years ago. It's coming up to the 20th anniversary ... [Monsters at Work is] fantastic looking, it's hilarious, and we're having a lot of fun doing it."

Also starring Jennifer Tilly as Celia, John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Bob Peterson as Roz, Lucas Neff as the four-eyed plumber Duncan, Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mother Millie, and Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint, Monsters at Work begins streaming July 2 on Disney+.

"Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in."