Disney+ Not Working on Vizio Smart TVs

The issues surrounding Disney+ have settled down for most of the country, following a Tuesday morning launch that left thousands of users unable to watch anything on the streaming service. Once the kinks were worked out by Tuesday afternoon, nearly everyone who had signed up for Disney+ was able to watch their favorite movies and shows at will. However, those hoping to watch Disney+ on Vizio smart TVs are still having problems, and they likely won’t be solved until next year.

Vizio TVs have not added the Disney+ app to their systems yet, and the TVs with built-in Chromecast apps won’t cast Disney+ from another device either. Users trying to cast the streaming service to their Vizio TVs simply get a black screen with the message “Disney+ is not available on this Chromecast device.”

Sadly, this will be a problem for Vizio owners for quite some time. Unless you have an Apple device and can airplay to the TV, anyone with one of these sets will have to find another way to watch Disney+.

Vizio responded to a complaint on Twitter made by user Nick Dorsey. After tagging Vizio in a tweet on Tuesday asking about Disney+ support, the company replied that it wasn’t yet available.

The tweet from Vizio also contained a link to the Vizio Support site which says that a fix may not be arriving until 2020.

Hi Nick, Disney+ is not currently available on VIZIO TV’s as a built in app or available to cast. If you have an AirPlay 2 compatible SmartCast TV, you may be able to AirPlay Disney+ content to the TV.https://t.co/VmPce5PjKA — VIZIO (@VIZIO) November 12, 2019

“Disney+ is not currently available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs as a built in app or available to cast,” reads the statement from Vizio. “VIZIO is committed to bringing you as many options as possible to enjoy your favorite content. Currently, we do not have an official date, but do plan to have the Disney+ application available in 2020. In the meantime you can use the Apple AirPlay feature that was recently added to 2019, 2018, 2017 VIZIO SmartCast TVs and 2016 VIZIO SmartCast UHD TVs to share content from your iOS devices to the TV.”

