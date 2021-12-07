Disney+ Experiencing Outages Due To Amazon Server Issues

Disney+ is experiencing some outages due to Amazon Web Service server issues. As the Internet has become more centralized, more services become dependent on each other. Disney+ subscribers got a little taste of that on Tuesday when the service went down along with some other corners of the web. Amazon hosts a number of popular sites on the Internet and it has become more common to see big chunks of the online landscape go down as a result of server-side problems. Being inside as the pandemic stretches on has brought just how much of the Internet’s ecosystem depends on the online shopping giant’s architecture. For now, the services affected will probably be back up before the day is out. But, that does little good for the people looking to stream their favorites. Check out some of the reaction for yourself down below:
Down Detector confirmed that there was a spike in outage reports around 9 a.m Pacific on Tuesday. The site’s map also registered a widespread outage, with reports trickling in from all kinds of unrelated locales.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As usual, the company told fans that they can track the status of any further outages through their account on Twitter. Disney+ has people scrolling the social media network for more word on what’s going on.
Is Disney+ down for you? Let us know down in the comments!