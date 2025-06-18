One of Disney’s Best New Animated Series Is Finally Streaming This Summer

One of Disney’s best new animated series is finally going to be streaming soon, so fans can finally check it out if they missed the original broadcast. Disney Branded Television has been on a hot streak lately with many of the new originals that have premiered over the last few years. While some of these new shows have unfortunately been met with controversial responses with fans, there are some others that have actually gone under the radar with their initial debuts with the Disney Channel. But one show is likely going to find some whole new life as it’s going to get its official streaming debut later this Summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney+ has revealed their new slate of streaming releases coming for the month of July, and there’s one big series that fans really should be keeping an eye out for, StuGo. This new animated series first made its debut earlier this year, and introduced fans to a wacky group of kids who end up on a mad scientist’s mysterious island thinking it was going to be some kind of special Summer camp. But now fans will be able to check it out whenever they want when it streams with Disney+ on July 30th. Check out the announcement trailer for StuGo‘s streaming release below.

Play video

What Is StuGo?

StuGo has been airing its episodes with the Disney Channel for the year thus far, but the animated series is about to find a whole new audience when it makes its official streaming debut with Disney+ on July 30th. The animated series was created by Ryan Gillis (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse) for Disney Branded Television, and produced by Titmouse with the Disney Channel. The series also includes Sunil Hall (Gravity Falls) as co-executive producer and Craig Lewis (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as story editor.

The voice cast for the new animated series includes Tania Gunadi as Pliny, Zosia Mamet as Merian, Zach Reino as Chip, Gabourey Sidibe as Francis, Lo Mutuc (formerly Charlyne Yi) as Larry, Deborah Baker Jr. as Sara, Lorraine Toussaint as Dr. Lullah, and Jake Green as Mr. Okay. As for what to expect from this newest animated series, Disney Branded Television teases StuGo as such:

“StuGo is an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.” It’s unfortunately yet to be revealed as to whether or not StuGo will be getting a second season as of the time of this publication, however, but there could likely be a chance for more if this streaming launch is a success.