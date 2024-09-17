Disney+'s Plans for Star Wars, Marvel, and More Streaming Channels Reportedly Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There is more clarity to how Disney plans on implementing streaming channels for its Star Wars and Marvel brands. As companies continue to put efforts and resources into expanding their streaming services, some of the bigger players like Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney have begun implementing channels, similar to regular cable offerings. These channels are constantly running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are typically centered on a theme. Disney+ launched its first two channels, Disney Junior and an ABC News, earlier this month, and a new report reveals when we can expect channels dedicated to Star Wars and Marvel.

Bloomberg reports Disney will add four new channels later this year. Instead of having separate channels for Star Wars and Marvel, the Hits and Heroes channel will include both fan-favorite brands along with Disney content featuring action stories. The other upcoming channels are Hallowstream (seasonal), Throwbacks (pop-culture nostalgia) and Real Life (documentaries and biopics).

The goal of 24/7 channels on a streamer like Disney+ is to increase the amount of time subscribers stay logged into the service. With competition from Netflix, Max, Paramount+, and Peacock, it's becoming more and more difficult to keep eyes on your content. That's not even factoring in free streaming services like Pluto TV and Tubi, who also run their own FAST (free advertising-supported streaming television) channels.

"Starting today, all Disney+ subscribers have access to ABC News Live. The multi-award winning, premium streaming news channel features live newscasts, breaking news, live events and in-depth special reports," Disney said in a statement announcing its new 24/7 channels. "The stream will be available around the clock, seven days a week, and will include the ABC News Presidential Debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Additionally, Disney+ is also launching a playlist focused on preschool content and will roll out four more curated playlists later this fall."

Streaming bundle including Disney+, Hulu, and Max debuts

The big streaming bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max officially launched this summer. In the United States, users can expect to pay $16.99 a month with ads and $29.99 a month without ads as existing subscribers if they opt for the bundle. All in all, that registers as a 38% savings compared to subscribing to the three independently of each other. (To do the math, Disney+ Basic is $7.99, Hulu with ads is $7.99 and Max's ad-based tier is $9.99.) The ad-free bundle also represents a savings of 35% as well. Disney+ Premium is $13.99, Hulu without ads is $17.99 and the Max ad-free tier is $16.99.

A previous statement from Disney said, "On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value." Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment wrote, "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."