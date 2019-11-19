Vizio TVs Adding Disney+ Chromecast Support in December

To say that there have been issues surrounding the launch of Disney+ would be a bit of an understatement. The content library on the new service is second-to-none, but there have been several bugs and technical difficulties facing Disney+ since its launch. There was also a ton of confusion surrounding which devices would actually support Disney+, with many fans thinking that every smart TV or streaming device would have the Disney+ readily available. That wasn’t the case for Vizio Smart TVs.

Upon launch, Disney+ wasn’t available to be streamed on Vizio Smart TVs, at least through the majority of its features. The Disney+ app didn’t pop up on the native app stores on the various devices and the Chromecast features were disabled, leading to plenty of backlash from users. Fortunately, one of those things is about to change. Vizio announced on Tuesday that the SmartCast features on the company’s Smart TVs would be adding Disney+ support at some point in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We want consumers to know that when they purchase a VIZIO TV, it will keep its value for years to come,” said Bill Baxter, Vizio’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our team is continually improving SmartCast to ensure users have the best home entertainment experience with more ways to enjoy their favorite content.”

The day following the Disney+ launch, plenty of Vizio users began complaining that they couldn’t access the new streaming service through their TVs. There was no native Disney+ app on the devices and the SmartCast feature didn’t work, so the only way to watch Disney+ (without another device attached) was through the Apple AirPlay built into the TV. If you didn’t have an Apple phone, tablet, or computer, your Vizio TV was essentially unusable with Disney+.

This was Vizio’s initial statement about Disney+ accessibility when the service first arrived earlier in the week:

“Disney+ is not currently available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs as a built in app or available to cast,” reads the statement from Vizio. “VIZIO is committed to bringing you as many options as possible to enjoy your favorite content. Currently, we do not have an official date, but do plan to have the Disney+ application available in 2020. In the meantime you can use the Apple AirPlay feature that was recently added to 2019, 2018, 2017 VIZIO SmartCast TVs and 2016 VIZIO SmartCast UHD TVs to share content from your iOS devices to the TV.”

Are you glad to see Disney+ added to these devices? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.