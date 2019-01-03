Disney Projected for Strong 2019 at Box Office and Beyond

Disney is poised to have an epic 2019 it goes far beyond the impending finalization of the deal with Fox.

While the deal with Fox is certainly a big deal for Disney — not to mention the superhero fans eager to see properties such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four come home to Marvel Studios — the House of Mouse is already tracking for one of its biggest years yet, thanks to movies, television, and even its theme parks and licensing, according to a breakdown by The Motley Fool.

When it comes to 2019, Disney’s success is going to be strongly rooted in box office performance. Seven of the ten most-anticipated 2019 movies according to Fandango are Disney movies: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Star Wars: Episode IX take the top three spots on the list followed by Toy Story 4 (number five), The Lion King (number seven), Aladdin (number eight) and Dumbo (number nine). And those are just films on Fandango’s anticipation list. Disney has quite a few other films set for 2019 release as well, including Frozen 2, which is set for November release and given the massive popularity of the first film will likely dominate as well.

It’s also worth noting that Endgame isn’t just the most-anticipated film per Fandango, either. Atom Tickets also has the Infinity War follow-up listed at the top.

But even when one moves away from the sheer box office dominance Disney is set to have in 2019, the company is still set up for an incredible year. Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, is coming in 2019 as well. The service, which will have a number of Marvel projects and was described as being a big part of Marvel’s plan by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, could give Netflix a run for their money. The Motley Fool went so far as to note that, given the strong fan bases of Star Wars and Marvel and the potential of everything else in Disney’s catalog, Disney+ is almost guaranteed to have a strong launch.

It will likely have some serious longevity, too. All of those eagerly-anticipated films will likely eventually make their way to Disney+.

One also can’t discount the impact Disney’s theme parks will have in 2019 as well. The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme expansion — the biggest-ever single theme expansion for any Disney theme park — will open at California’s Disneyland Resort and Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in summer and fall 2019 respectively.

The bottom line? 2019 is set to be a very happy new year for Disney, one that will set it up for even more success in years to come.

What do you think about Disney being poised for a strong 2019? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.