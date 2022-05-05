Disney+'s The Santa Clause First Photo Shared by Tim Allen

✖

Tim Allen took to social media today to share the first image from behind the scenes of Disney+'s forthcoming holiday comedy The Santa Clause. Joking that the image "Might just be a photo of Santa's office but don't tell anyone," Allen shared a look at the North Pole hideaway, not yet lit up, like the calm before the storm as the series prepares to go into production. This marks Allen's first return to the role of Santa Claus in more than 15 years, and the first time he takes the character to the small screen.

The series, which stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, has added Allen's daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick as a series regular, playing her dad's on-screen daughter. A report at Deadline says that The Santa Clause has also recruited Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars. The series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus, and Kal Penn, reportedly as a potential successor to Scott as Santa.

According to the series' synopsis, the series will catch up with Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday, and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Allen won a People's Choice Award for his portrayal of Scott Calvin, Santa Claus's proxy, complete with expanding waistline, rosy cheeks and snow-white whiskers in the 1994 film The Santa Clause. He went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002's The Santa Clause 2 (which saw Santa forced to find a Mrs. Claus) and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Allen, a former stand-up comic who became a household name as the star of the top-rated ABC series Home Improvement," earned numerous awards for his role of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, including a Golden Globe in 1994 and The People's Choice Award for eight consecutive years from 1992-1999. Allen also starred for nine seasons on the hit series Last Man Standing, which had an unexpected Home Improvement crossover in the series' final season