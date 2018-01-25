Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for Armed Robbery

Former Disney star Adam Hicks has been arrested for armed robbery.

According to TMZ, Hicks (25) was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after cops went to his home. It is reported that Hicks and his girlfriend would go up to people walking in the San Fernando Valley area and stick a gun in their face. They would demand money, cellphones, and other items, and two of the victims are reportedly two women in their 70s.

No details have been provided about Hicks’ girlfriend being arrested or how involved she was in the acts themselves, but we’ll keep you posted.

Hicks is best known for his Disney era work in movies like Lemonade Mouth and shows like Zeke and Luther and Pair of Kings. He recently starred in the television series Freakish. He also played the role of Jason Zimmer in The Boy Next Door, and had roles in Little Savages, Windsor, and most recently Shifting Gears.

More information will likely surface soon in regards to how many of these holdups he took part in, as well as when it started and why.