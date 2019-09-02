Disney About to End Discounted Disney+ Deal of Less Than $4 per Month

Today is last call get three years of Disney+ for less than $4 per month. The deal is now available to all D23 Members, even those who create a free account right now, but it expires tonight, September 2nd,at 11:59 p.m. Just create or log into a D23 account, find the exclusive offer, and sign up.

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…? The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis.

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Loki after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher. Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.” Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

