Doctor Who: First Clip From Christopher Eccleston's Return Released

Doctor Who fans can now get their first taste of Christopher Eccleston's return to the franchise as the Ninth Doctor. Big Finish Production released a clip from "Sphere of Freedom," the Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures audio range's first installment. The clip finds a befuddled human watch the Doctor strolling to Waterloo Bridge and entering the "police box" that fans know is the TARDIS. That strange sound starts up again before the Doctor and his TARDIS vanish from sight. Eccleston plays it all with his Doctor's typical nonchalant charm. You can give the clip a listen below.

The first Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures series, titled Ravagers, launches this month. The series includes three stories written by Big Finish's Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs. Those stories send the Doctor on new voyages with new friends and new adventures. Ravagers also stars Camilla Beeput as Nova, Jayne McKenna as Audrey, Jamie Parker as Captain Halloran, Dan Starkey as Marcus Aurelius Gallius, Ben Lee as Lieutenant Farraday, and Clare Corbett as the Ravagers.

Fans should enjoy Eccleston's audio adventures as the Ninth Doctor because it's likely the only form of return to Doctor Who in which the actor will partake. When asked about returning to the television series, Eccleston said he would do that "when hell freezes over." However, he did say in a statement regarding the audio series, "After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing."

Big Finish's Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery, said in the original announcement, "I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at the Gallifrey One convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish.

"And then the pandemic happened and time moved both quickly and very slowly. Over recent months, ideas have been exchanged and discussions had. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor."

Big Finish's Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs, added, "Working with Chris was a very special time for me. The beginning of my Doctor Who TV career. So, writing for and directing him feels incredibly exciting. He's such a powerful performer and it'll be amazing to work with him again."

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers debuts in May.