10 Most Emotional Doctor Who Episodes That Get Me Every Time

There have been some incredibly emotional moments in Doctor Who that make us feel things every time we give them a watch. Doctor Who is the longest-running science fiction series of all time, with almost 900 TV episodes under its belt, and even more novels, movies, spinoffs, and games. Each story sees the Doctor on his travels through time and space with his often-human companions, but not every adventure has been all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, Doctor Who has also featured some of TV’s most emotional moments, including in the 20 years since its revival.

Doctor Who originally premiered back in November 1963, and ran for 26 seasons and seven iterations of the titular Time Lord before being cancelled in 1989. A 1996 TV movie, Doctor Who, attempted an American revival, which ultimately amounted to nothing, before Russell T. Davies brought the series back in full force in March 2005. Doctor Who’s revival series revitalized the show, introducing new audiences to the Doctor and his time-traveling allies, and harking back to the classic series while developing the story brilliantly – especially in some of its heavier-hitting, more emotional tales.

For the purpose of this list, we’re choosing episodes just from the revival series of Doctor Who. Thankfully, the last 15 seasons of Doctor Who have included some of the series’ most emotional and poignant episodes ever, all of which give us some intense, heartbreaking, and sometimes confusing feelings. Doctor Who’s future might be uncertain, but we certainly hope the series returns to deliver many more emotional scenes.

10) “Vincent and the Doctor” (Season 5, Episode 10)

This season 5 episode is essential viewing for any Vincent van Gogh fan. Tony Curran portrays the artist, fully encapsulating his troubled mind and sheer talent. While this episode would have been emotional enough, the final moments contribute to one of Doctor Who’s most heart-wrenching scenes. The Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and Amy (Karen Gillan) bring Vincent to present-day Musée d’Orsay, where Dr. Black (Bill Nighy) delivers a beautiful speech expressing his opinion that Vincent was not only “the greatest painter,” but also “one of the greatest men who ever lived,” all within earshot of the man himself.

9) “The Girl in the Fireplace” (Season 2, Episode 4)

Season 2’s “The Girl in the Fireplace” reminded us why we love Doctor Who so much. While many episodes are space-faring, all-out-adventure stories, “The Girl in the Fireplace” told a grounded and heartfelt love story between the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Reinette (Sophia Myles), the chief mistress of King Louis XV. Told out of chronological order, with the Doctor and Reinette never managing to find the right time, “The Girl in the Fireplace” ended with the Doctor once again losing everything. Additionally, Rose (Billie Piper) and Mickey (Noel Clarke) also struggled with the weight of this story.

8) “The Waters of Mars” (2009 Easter Special)

The Tenth Doctor’s solo travels after Donna’s (Catherine Tate) departure opened the door for standalone adventures, including “The Water of Mars.” This story saw the Doctor travel to Bowie Base One, the first human settlement on Mars, which was destined to fail, with all its crew dying in mysterious circumstances – though this would spur humanity to explore space further. The Doctor’s descent into fury as he tries to save the doomed crew, including Captain Adelaide Brooke (Lindsay Duncan), is powerful, while the heartbreaking ending, which sees Brooke commit suicide to maintain the fixed point of her death, is truly tragic.

7) “Heaven Sent” (Season 9, Episode 11)

While not actively tear-inducing, season 9’s “Heaven Sent” is considered one of the most emotionally-resonant and poignant episodes of Doctor Who. The episodes examines grief, isolation, and existential dread by trapping the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) in a time loop in which he’s chased by the ghostly Veil while punching his way through a diamond wall to escape. Capaldi’s delivery of “Heaven Sent’s” stripped-back script is powerful, putting his love for Clara (Jenna Coleman) front-and-center in the wake of her emotional death in the previous episode.

6) “Twice Upon a Time” (2017 Christmas Special)

The Doctor refusing to regenerate is the perfect breeding ground for some raw and emotional moments, and the 2017 Christmas special, “Twice Upon a Time,” certainly delivers. Both the Twelfth and First Doctors (David Bradley) find themselves similarly trying to hold back their regenerations while meeting a rogue Dalek and the sentient memory archive known as the Testimony. The episode bids farewell to Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), Nardole (Matt Lucas), Clara Oswald, and the Doctor himself, setting the stage for Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the Thirteenth Doctor with a simple and heartfelt story to end Capaldi’s era of Doctor Who.

5) “Dot and Bubble” (Season 14, Episode 5)

While most of season 14’s “Dot and Bubble” spotlights the isolation that comes with social media, it’s this episode’s final moments that pack the biggest punch. Ncuti Gatwa was the first Black actor to portray the Doctor, so “Dot and Bubble’s” ending delivers an unflinching portrayal of racism. While the Doctor attempts to get the residents of Finetime to safety, they refuse, instead willing to brave the perilous Wild Woods because of their racism. This prompts shocked, disgusted, and tearful laughter from the Doctor and Ruby (Millie Gibson), and makes a massive impact on the audience watching Gatwa’s incredible performance.

4) “The End of Time” (2009 Christmas Special & 2010 New Year’s Day Special)

This double-whammy marked the end of David Tennant’s time as the Doctor, as 2009’s “The End of Time – Part One” and 2010’s “The End of Time – Part Two” featured his last stand against the Master (John Simm) and his regeneration. Tennant’s Doctor is widely regarded as the Time Lord’s best incarnation, contributing to some of the series’ most memorable moments between 2005 and 2010. He ultimately sacrificed himself to save Wilfred Mott (the late Bernard Cribbins), which was a fitting end for the Tenth Doctor – though ultimately wouldn’t be the last we saw of David Tennant in Doctor Who.

3) “The Angels Take Manhattan” (Season 7, Episode 5)

Few episodes of Doctor Who are more emotional than David Tennant’s last hurrah, but season 7’s “The Angels Take Manhattan” sees Matt Smith deliver his most heartbreaking performance as the Eleventh Doctor. This time-twisting episode saw the TARDIS team face off against the Weeping Angels in the past and end their attacks once and for all, but one survived. When they returned to the present, a sole Weeping Angel sent Rory back in time, and Amy sacrificed her life with the Doctor for one with her husband, so the Doctor lost his two best friends in one fell swoop.

2) “Doomsday” (Season 2, Episode 13)

Rose Tyler became one of the Doctor’s most important companions following her debut, despite only lasting two full seasons. 2006’s “Doomsday” explored her final adventure with the Tenth Doctor. During the fight against the Daleks and Cybermen, Rose chose to remain with the Doctor, but a mistake that almost led to her death ended with her becoming trapped on a parallel Earth with her family, separating her permanently from the Doctor. They bade a final, tearful farewell to each other, with both proclaiming their love in an emotional ending had an everlasting impact on both the Doctor and Rose.

1) “Journey’s End” (Season 4, Episode 13)

“Doomsday” could have easily taken the top spot, but Doctor Who season 4’s “Journey’s End” is even more emotional. Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble is widely regarded as the Tenth Doctor’s most beloved companion, and “Journey’s End” marked her end – at that time, anyway. During the metacrisis, Donna absorbed the Doctor’s knowledge, which proved essential in defeating the Daleks and Davros (Julian Bleach) and returning the Earth to its original place in the cosmos. Unfortunately, Donna’s human brain wasn’t capable of containing this knowledge, and it would have killed her, so the Doctor was forced to wipe her memory.

The Doctor wiping Donna’s memory didn’t only remove his knowledge from her mind, but also all of their travels together. He returned her home reverted to exactly how he found her, though with some protective safety nets that proved helpful during “The End of Time.” “Journey’s End” also included cathartic endings for Rose and her new Doctor, Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Sarah Jane Smith (the late Elisabeth Sladen), and more. It was the Doctor’s exchange with Wilfred Mott that was the episode’s most emotional moment, however – though we’re eternally thankful that this tragic ending for Donna was reversed during 2023’s 60th anniversary specials, and she finally got her happy ending.

