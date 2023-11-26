Doctor Who Reveals New TARDIS Interior

Doctor Who returned on Saturday with a new Doctor (albeit one with a familiar face), a new opening, and new adventures. It's only fitting then that the Doctor's TARDIS has a new look. The Doctor's vessel still looks the same on the outside but bigger on the inside than ever. The new TARDIS interior bears some hallmarks of classic Doctor Who TARDIS designs, with its white and gray color scheme and "round things" on the wall. It's a much cleaner design than the grungier TARDIS that David Tennant's Tenth Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble traveled in during their original adventures.

The TARDIS also now has ramps, making it more accessible than ever before. Speaking on the first episode of The Official Doctor Who Podcast, showrunner Russell T Davies revealed the redesign was inspired by his love of the classic TARDIS designs from his youth and seeing similar designs appear during more recent installments of Doctor Who, such as the TARDIS that Clara Oswald took off in with Me and the Fugitive Doctor's TARDIS. You can see shots of Doctor Who's new TARDIS interior below.

The New TARDIS Takes The Doctor and Donna Into the "Wild Blue Yonder"

The first Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, "The Star Beast," ended with the Doctor and Donna reuniting inside the TARDIS, with its brand-new interior set, ready for one last adventure. However, things go instantly wrong when Donna spills her coffee on the TARDIS console, setting it on fire and making the entire TARDIS go haywire. Donna's family looks on as the TARDIS disappears. This is presumably where Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary Special 2, "Wild Blue Yonder," will pick up.

"Wild Blue Yonder" is the most mysterious of the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Audiences knew the villain of "The Star Beast," given it was based on a classic Doctor Who comic book story. They also know that Neil Patrick Harris will play Doctor Who villain The Toymaker in the third Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, "The Giggle." The villain of "Wild Blue Yonder" remains unknown.

Showrunner Russell T Davies wrote "Wild Blue Yonder," and Tom Kingsley directed the episode. The special's synopsis says, "The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake."

Davies teased to Doctor Who Magazine, "The main thing to say about this episode is I knew I had David and Catherine. Two of my favorite actors… this was a chance to focus on them; to see where The Doctor and Donna have been, what they think, what they're like in extreme circumstances, how they react to each other now. And it's glorious." Davies hinted that the episode would brush up against ideas introduced during Chris Chibnall's tenure running Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, including the "Timeless Child" twist that Davies says he will not retcon. "The history of The Flux and The Timeless Child is dealt with very slightly in this episode," Davies said of "Wild Blue Yonder."

How to watch Doctor Who Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder"

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials are airing on three consecutive Saturdays. Each special debuts at 6:30 p.m. on the BBC in the United Kingdom and simulcasts streaming on Disney+ in international markets.

Doctor Who's second 60th-anniversary special, "Wild Blue Yonder," debuts Saturday, December 2nd on the BBC and on Disney+. The final Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, "The Giggle," will premiere on December 9th.