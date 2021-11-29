Doctor Who: David Tennant Comments on Possible Return for 60th Anniversary

There’s still one episode of Doctor Who: Flux left, but Doctor Who‘s future looms large as former showrunner Russell T. Davies prepares to return to helm the series’ 60th anniversary season in 2023. For the 50th anniversary, David Tennant returned as the Tenth Doctor to join Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor in the epic “The Day of the Doctor” special. Smith has already commented on the possibility of making a similar return during the upcoming anniversary. Now David Tennant, who once gave current star Jodie Whittaker some relevant advice, has weighed in on the possibility of returning as well.

Tennant is currently promoting his new television series, an adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days. He already voices his Doctor in a series of Big Finish Doctor Who audio dramas. Digital Spy took the chance to ask him about possibly reuniting with Davies and returning to the TARDIS on television as the Tenth Doctor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It all depends. The moment you say yes to Doctor Who, even before you’ve done an episode, you’re being asked whether you’d go back after you finish,” he told us. “I don’t know if this happens to James Bonds. I don’t know if Pierce Brosnan gets asked if he’d go back to James Bond. Because there’s that element of fantasy, anything is ultimately possible. You should never say never to anything. I think that way madness lies.”

The sixth and final episode of Doctor Who: Flux, the 13th season of Doctor Who, debuts next week. Whittaker will return as the Doctor for a New Year’s Day special on January 1st, 2022. She’ll then star in two more specials in 2022, regenerating into the still unannounced next Doctor in fall’s special celebrating the BBC’s centenary. In 2023, Davies takes over for the 60th anniversary season.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in a statement announcing his return. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

“It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home,” Chibnall said in a statement at the time. “Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

Would you like to see David Tennant return to Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who: Flux‘s final episode airs Sunday, December 5th on BBC America.