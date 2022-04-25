Doctor Who: David Tennant Comments on Rumors of His Return to the Series

✖

Over the weekend, former Doctor Who star David Tennant commented on rumors of his return to the series. The reports come as Russell T. Davies, the showrunner during Tennant's time as Doctor Who's leading actor, prepares to return to the series for its 60th anniversary season. The rumors suggest Tennant's return will be part of a special season celebrating Doctor Who's history. Those rumors came up during Tennant's panel at German Comic Con on Saturday. However, Tennant has been getting this question in some variety for decades now and has learned its best not to bother confirming or denying.

"The thing about this I've been asked a version of this question for the last 20 years and I've learnt through bitter experience that there's not any point even answering it because whatever i say is spun by whoever wants to hear it," Tennant said. "So there's no point in me denying it, there's no point in me confirming it, there's no point to be fudging it. Whatever i say will become whatever the internet wants it to be."

Tenant noted that "It would be quite a weird idea, of course, and it's not something that you would necessarily expect." Doctor Who fans can interpret that as they will.

In November, Tennant commented on the possibility of reuniting with Davies for Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary. "It all depends. The moment you say yes to Doctor Who, even before you've done an episode, you're being asked whether you'd go back after you finish," he told Digital Spy. "I don't know if this happens to James Bonds. I don't know if Pierce Brosnan gets asked if he'd go back to James Bond. Because there's that element of fantasy, anything is ultimately possible. You should never say never to anything. I think that way madness lies."

While Tennant remains coy about any possibility of his returning to Doctor Who television, he does star in Big Finish's audiobook series The Tenth Doctor Adventures. The Tenth Doctor will also be featured in an upcoming Doctor Who special from Titan Comics, written by former longtime Spider-Man writer Dan Slott.

Current Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will exit the series following the upcoming BBC centenary special in the fall. The special also features the return of two classic companions.