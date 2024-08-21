Doctor Who Spinoff Series Gets Big Update From Russell T Davies

A new story is about to rock all of time and space, thanks to the new Doctor Who spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea. The series, which was announced at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con 2024, will be the first live-action Doctor Who spinoff in its modern Disney+ era — and apparently, it is becoming a reality very soon. On Tuesday, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the table read for the entirety of The War Between the Land and the Sea. The War Between the Land and the Sea will star Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki), alongside Doctor Who veterans Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim.

“Day One,” Davies’ post reads. “The war begins. Readthrough day for all 5 episodes of THE WAR BETWEEN THE LAND AND THE SEA. So much excitement. What a cast! Thrills, deaths, chases, fish, and seven seas of danger. Can’t wait! 🏝️ 🌊 ♥️ @bbcdoctorwho @disneydoctorwho @bbciplayer”

What Is The War Between the Land and the Sea About?

In The War Between the Land and the Sea, when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. The War Between the Land and the Sea is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. In addition to Davies, executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

“I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast,” Davies says in a press release when the series was first announced. “And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

When Will Doctor Who Return With New Episodes?

Doctor Who will next return with a 2024 Christmas special, which is written by former showrunner Steven Moffat. Season 2 (under the Disney+ branding) of Doctor Who has already wrapped production, although an exact release date has yet to be set. Both Gatwa and Gibson are confirmed to return for Season 2, as well as Varada Sethu as a mysterious second companion.

“It feels so much fun now,” Gatwa previously said of acclimating to the role. “I’ve relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut.”