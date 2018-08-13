‘Doctor Who’: Neil Gaiman Wants to Write an Episode for Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor

Neil Gaiman is hoping for a chance to return to Doctor Who and contribute to the adventures of the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

“If you examine my DNA and you go in deep enough, with a good enough microscope, you’re gonna see a TARDIS, with a little light blinking on the top!” Gaiman told Digital Spy. “So the idea of writing for Jodie, or for her successor, whoever she / he / they happen to be, is… yeah, it’s Doctor Who! You can’t say no.”

Gaiman has written two episodes of Doctor Who to date, both for Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor during Steven Moffat’s time running the series. Those episodes were 2011’s “The Doctor’s Wife” and 2013’s “Nightmare in Silver.” He also wrote the Doctor Who short story “Nothing O’Clock,” also starring the Eleventh Doctor and his companions, for the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who.

Gaiman reveals that he had also pitched a story for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor to Moffat, but scheduling issues prevented the idea from coming to fruition.

“I was so frustrated over the last four years because I didn’t get to write for Peter Capaldi,” he said. “I even had a planned episode and did not get to do it, because I’ve been making Good Omens and that’s been my life.”

Moffat has since stepped down as the showrunner of Doctor Who, handing showrunner duties over to Chris Chibnall, the creator of Broadchurch and former writer on the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood.

The first full trailer for Doctor Who Season 11, Whittaker’s debut as the first female Doctor, was released during the Hall H panel at Comic-Con and it got Doctor Who fans quite excited.

Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor in July 2017 and has spoken about what it means to her to play the role.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

As the first woman to play the role, Whittaker made sure that she would be paid the same as her predecessor.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whittaker said at an event earlier this year. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

Doctor Who Season 11 premieres this fall.