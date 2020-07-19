Doom Patrol: Willoughby Kipling Returns in "Dumb Patrol" Photos

DC Universe has released ne photos for the upcoming seventh episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Dumb Patrol". The episode will see Miranda emerge from the Underground as the dominant personality for Jane (Diane Guerrero) and, according to the episode synopsis, help save the team from some bad ideas when a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. It's not clear exactly what those bad ideas entail, but from the looks of it, things are going to get pretty weird with the team held captive by some sort of pink being. You know, a day that ends in "y" for the Doom Patrol, but hey, Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard) is back!

The episode will also see Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) head into the Yukon to look for Dorothy's (Abigail Shapiro) mother, which is another thing that doesn't appear to go quite as planned. The recently released preview for the episode reveals that Niles' quest results in a confrontation of sorts with the Candlemaker who asserts that Dorothy belongs with him. And as for Cliff (Brendan Fraser) who as last seen hurtling through space after Niles jettisoned him from the spaceship? The photos reveal he made it back to Earth, though it's unclear where exactly he landed.

You can read the synopsis for "Dumb Patrol" and read on for photos from the episode.

"Dumb Patrol" - Miranda helps protect the Doom Patrol from some truly terrible ideas after a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. Rita's visit to the Cloverton beekeeper leads her to confront her lingering mommy issues. While on his way back to the manor, Cliff ends up stuck on the side of the road – literally. Niles heads north to find Dorothy's mother.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max. "Dumb Patrol" debuts July 23rd.