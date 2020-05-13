Doom Patrol Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed by HBO Max

✖

The weird and wacky heroes of DC's Doom Patrol are back for another season this summer. After a successful launch on DC Universe last year, Doom Patrol was rewarded with a second installment, though this new season will debut to a much bigger audience than the first. Doom Patrol Season 2 will air not only on DC Universe, but also on the new HBO Max streaming service, which launches later this month. On Wednesday, HBO Max released its full slate of original content coming this summer, which included the premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 2. The highly-anticipated new season arrives on both platforms on June 25th.

As you can probably guess, Doom Patrol is going to be just as zany in its second season as it was in its first. The season kicks off with the entire team of heroes shrunken down in siza and stuck in Cliff's toy race car track. From there, they will have to work together to overcome their issues and figure out a way back to normal-sized reality.

Doom Patrol Season 2 stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Jovian Wade, Timothy Dalton, and series newcomer Abigail Shapiro.

(Photo: HBO Max)

You can find the official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2 below.

"DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world."

