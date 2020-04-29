Doom Patrol Season 2 Production Shut Down Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in numerous television and film productions being shut down in attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and now it’s confirmed that DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is among them. The series, which was in production on its second season, was revealed in a message sent from producer Greg Berlanti to his showrunners regarding relief efforts for workers to be among shows to have their production halted back in March due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Berlanti sent a message to showrunners detailing $1 million in relief efforts for those impacted by the pandemic, specifically earmarking $600,000 for a fund to provide emergency assistance to those working on Berlanti Productions projects. Berlanti’s message indicated that priority was being given to shows who were in active production when the shutdown hit — including Doom Patrol.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We would like to start by first opening it up to the shows that were shutdown with production incomplete. Those shows are: Batwoman, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Riverdale, The Flight Attendant, Supergirl, Prodigal Son,” the letter indicated.

While many assumed that Doom Patrol was likely among the shows whose productions had been halted due to the pandemic, Berlanti’s message confirms it. Generally, there has been very little information about production on Doom Patrol‘s second season. In early March, before the shutdown, it was announced that Glee alum Samantha Marie Ware had joined the cast of the series as one of Crazy Jane’s (Diane Guerrero) many personalities that had not been seen in Season 1. There had been other casting news earlier this year as well, with the addition of NCIS: New Orleans actress Karen Obilom set to appear as Roni Evers, a military veteran with a mysterious past as well as the casting of Abigail Shapiro as Niles Caulder’s (Timothy Dalton) daughter, Dorothy.

According to Doom Patrol showrunner, Dorothy will play a significant role in the show’s second season.

“Now they have a child in their midst who is very demanding because of superpowers that she has that are somewhat uncontrollable,” Carver said previously. “[She] is both lovable and a deadly force. They and Niles are going to have to figure out a way to keep the world safe from Dorothy.”

It’s unclear when Doom Patrol‘s second season will debut at this point, but when it does, it will launch simultaneously on DC Universe and the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max.