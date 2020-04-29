Arrowverse Producer Gerg Berlanti Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief

✖

Greg Berlanti, the producer behind The CW's Arrowverse shows and many others, has donated $1 million to help support coronavirus relief efforts and production staff and crews on his shows that have been impacted by associated shutdowns. According to Variety, the Warner Bros. based Berlanti revealed these efforts in a message to showrunners on Wednesday detailing the creation of a $600,000 emergency assistance fund for those working on Berlanti Productions while another $400,000 will go to the SAG-AFTRA COVID Relief Fund, the Actors Fund, and the Motion Picture Television Fund Emergency Relief Fund.

"I know not knowing when your job might return creates a significant financial and emotional hardship for many," Berlanti wrote in his message. "It is very important to me, and everyone at Berlanti Productions, that we are doing all that we can to help you during this time."

His message also noted that the funds designated specifically for Berlanti Productions staff will be prioritized for those who were working on shows that had been actively in production with their seasons not yet complete when shutdowns went into effect in March, including those working on Batwoman, The Flash, Riverdale, Doom Patrol and Supergirl. His message also indicated that they hope to open up the remainder of the fund to other productions in a few weeks.

"We would like to start by first opening it up to the shows that were shutdown with production incomplete. Those shows are: Batwoman, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Riverdale, The Flight Attendant, Supergirl, Prodigal Son," the letter continues. "In a few weeks, as we know more about the length of time production might be delayed for, our hope is to open up the remainder of the fund to the following productions: All American, Black Lightning, The Girls On The Bus, Katy Keene, Legends of Tomorrow, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Titans, You."

In March it was announced that production had been halted on a number of Berlanti shows. Specifically, at that time, The CW stopped production on Riverdale due to someone directly involved with the production contracting COVID-19 while The Flash, Batwoman, and Supergirl were shut down a few days later as a precautionary measure. In keeping with various stay at home orders and other measures implemented by state, regional, and local officials those productions remain shut down with many series, such as The Flash and Supergirl, retooling existing completed episodes to serve as new season finales.

Berlanti's efforts are just the latest intended to help those hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic related shutdowns. In March, Netflix set up their own fund to assist those working on various productions around the globe for their productions while, earlier this month, George and Amal Clooney donated more than $1 million divided over both domestic and international charities.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.