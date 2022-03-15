Dr. Seuss Franchise Expands at Netflix With Five New Animated Series and Specials

The partnership between Netflix and Dr. Seuss Enterprises is expanding with the announcement of even more preschool projects on the streaming service. Some of the most iconic and beloved stories and characters of Dr. Seuss will get the spotlight in five new animated preschool series and specials. The focus of the projects include Horton Hears a Who!; The Sneetches; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; and Wacky Wednesday, in addition to lovable characters like Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose. Netflix and the Dr. Seuss franchise have already collaborated on 2019’s Green Eggs and Ham animated series, which returns for Season 2 on April 8th.

Executive Producer Dustin Ferrer (Esme & Roy, Shimmer & Shine, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood) will serve as showrunner across all five of the animated projects, with additional showrunners revealed at a later date. Netflix continues to increase its offering for pre-school-aged viewers, offering a new slate of programming that will explore themes of diversity and respect for others, all told through fun and engaging stories that incorporate the whimsical humor, distinctive visuals, and rhythmic style of Dr. Seuss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Netflix is a trusted home for characters kids love, and generations of kids love the characters imagined by Dr. Seuss. These beloved stories have been a core part of families’ libraries for many years and it gives me great pride that we are bringing them to our catalog of Netflix shows, in a fresh and modern way that resonates with audiences today,” said Heather Tilert, Director of Preschool Content, Netflix.

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, added, “Dr. Seuss Enterprises is proud of the collaborative relationship we share with Netflix. We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun, and education. Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series Green Eggs and Ham. We hope to continue that success with our upcoming projects.”

The list of Dr. Seuss projects coming to Netflix are below:

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

Logline: This series follows the adventures of two loveable fish who are different in every way. Red and Blue consistently find themselves in comedic situations that allow them to introduce oppositional vocabulary to our preschool viewers.

Format: Series, 7-min eps and 2-min music videos

Animation: 2D

The Sneetches

Logline: As long as there have been Sneetches on beaches, the Star-Bellies and Moon-Bellies have lived separate lives. But when two young Sneetches form an unlikely friendship, they teach their communities that differences don’t need to be avoided, they can be celebrated.

Format: 45-min special

Animation: 3D

Wacky Wednesday

Logline: In an otherwise perfectly normal town, whenever Wednesday rolls around things suddenly get wacky! Luckily, this town has a ten-year-old Wacky Expert who knows that humor inspires creativity and never fails to solve every wacky problem with an equally wacky solution.

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Animation: Mixed Media

Horton Hears a Who!

Logline: This series follows a young Horton as he explores the Jungle of Nool with his two best friends: going on daring adventures, helping their community, and learning how to stand up for what’s fair.

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Animation: 3D

Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose

Logline: When a grumpy moose leader decides that he wants to be the happiest moose in the pack, he calls upon sweet Thidwick to help him. As this unlikely duo embarks on a comical adventure, Thidwick discovers that the key to happiness is being kind to others.

Format: 45-min special

Animation: 3D