Drew Barrymore Show Writers Decline to Return Post-Strike

The Writers Guild of America strike recently came to a close, after five months of negotiations between the and the AMPTP about a number of protections for film and television results. A number of productions are beginning to resume work, including The Drew Barrymore Show, which made headlines last month for briefly returning to film new episodes without WGA writers on staff. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, a trio of writers on The Drew Barrymore Show — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe — have elected not to return for the WGA-sanctioned series premiere. White, Kinon and Koe, all of whom served as co-head writer on the series since its first season, previously told The Hollywood Reporter how they felt about the show's controversy.

"It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable," White said.

"I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them," Kinon said at the time. "For me and the WGA writers on the show, it's important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside."

Why Did The Drew Barrymore Show Return?

Last month, The Drew Barrymore Show confirmed that would not be using any writing from WGA members amid the strikes. A SAG-AFTRA representative confirmed that the show "is produced under the Network Television Code which is a separate contract and is not struck. It is permissible work and Drew's role as host does not violate the current strike rules." Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are also allowed to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show as guests, as long as they do not discuss or promote struck movies and television projects.

"I own this choice," Barrymore wrote in a social media post announcing the news. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time... I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

After the decision was subsequently met with backlash, including reports of audience members being kicked out for wearing buttons supporting the strike, Barrymore announced via social media that the show would be stopping production until the strike was finished.

What do you think of the latest update surrounding The Drew Barrymore Show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!