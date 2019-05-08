John Hodgman Debuts as Scrooge’s Rival in Exclusive New DuckTales Clip

Things are getting heated this week on Disney Channel, as Scrooge McDuck’s arch-nemesis makes his debut on the newest episode of DuckTales. On Wednesday afternoon’s episode, “The Outlaw Scrooge McDuck,” The Tick star John Hodgman lends his voice to a character brand new to the TV series, John D. Rockerduck. The character has primarily been featured in the comic books to this point, but will finally be making the jump to TV.

In the exclusive clip above, you can check out the first look at John D. Rockerduck on the Disney Channel series, trying to stake his claim on an enormous amount of gold, stealing away what rightfully belongs to Scrooge. Also featured in the clip are Scrooge (David Tennant), Goldie O’Gilt (Allison Janney), and Sheriff Marshall Cabrera (Lin-Manuel Miranda). Take a look!

Videos by ComicBook.com

John D. Rockerduck first appeared in Walt Disney’s Comics and Stories #255 in December 1961, as a part of the “Boat Buster” story. In the years since, he’s mostly appeared in Italian Disney comics.

“The Outlaw Scrooge McDuck!” is set to air on Wednesday, May 8th at 3 pm ET on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can find the episode’s official synopsis below!

“In the Old West, Scrooge and Goldie form a band of outlaws and stage a heist to save a small town from corrupt businessman John D. Rockerduck. This episode of DuckTales premieres Wednesday, May 8 (3:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app. Guest starring are John Hodgman as John D. Rockerduck and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Sheriff Marshall Cabrera (he also voices Gizmoduck/Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera in the series). Allison Janney returns as Goldie O’Gilt.”

