Paget Brewster Voices Della Duck in ‘DuckTales’ Season Finale

Donald Duck’s twin sister, Della Duck, has officially come to DuckTales in the rebooted Disney series’ season finale.

Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) provides the voice of Della, who is the mother of Donald’s nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie. The search for Della Duck has been the backbone of the show’s first season and the season finale provides some answers for fans.

Check out a sample of Brewster’s work in the clip below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @pagetpaget has originated the voice role for Della Duck, Donald’s twin sister and his nephews’ long-lost mother, in the one-hour season finale of #DuckTales today. The episode airs again today at 6pm on #DisneyChannel & #DisneyNOW pic.twitter.com/wcgpUvnwsv — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) August 18, 2018

Della was originally introduced in the classic Disney Donald Duck and Scrooge McDuck comic strips at first as Donald Duck’s cousin before her relationship was revised to being his twin sister. She was only seen in flashbacks.

Though her fate was never addressed, it was assumed that she was either dead or missing by the way Donald was referred to as Scrooge’s closest living relative and Huey, Dewey, and Louie were referred to as orphans. All that what known for sure about her was that she left the boys to Donald. One story suggested that she was an astronaut who did this just before embarking on a dangerous space mission from which she never returned.

In addition to Brewster debuting as Della, Don Cheadle also makes his DuckTales debut in the one-hour finale as the voice of Donald Duck.

“It’s an awesome opportunity because there are only so many roles that you look forward to playing as an actor. You’ve got to do your homework and bring your A-game when you’re trying to voice Donald Duck,” Cheadle said when the casting was announced.

The one-hour season finale episode, ‘The Shadow War,’ Donald and his trio of nephews team to rescue Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant) from Magic De Spell (Catherine Tate). Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Broadway’s Hamilton) and Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) return as Gizmoduck and Lena, respectively.

DuckTales returns for its second season on The Disney Channel later in 2018.